Endorsements mean little if Dirkse can’t answer a few questions

I now have been blocked from Jeff Dirkse’s Facebook page, along with others, because we asked questions in regards to this election – as most voters would and should do. He lost my respect completely. When the people of this county upset him, if he is elected, is he going to shut them out as well?
How are we supposed to trust law enforcement when our current sheriff says Jeff is “Prepared to lead” but he cannot handle a question? Is it because his lack of time in the department and his fast-tracked career? Is it because he doesn’t know how to interact with the people of this county? Is that what our county needs and want in a sheriff?
The sheriff is elected by the people. If Jeff can’t handle questions from the concerned citizens of this county, how is he going to run an entire sheriff’s office? Ask yourself what has Dirkse done for this county? What accomplishments has he done in the Sheriff’s Office? What impact has he made? Endorsements mean nothing!
Salli Bosch, Modesto
