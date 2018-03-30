Dirkse got the endorsement of law-enforcement officers, not the 600 he claims

whichThe people of Stanislaus County need to be made aware they are being misled by the Jeff Dirkse campaign. His major endorsements were handed to him on a silver platter by the current sheriff. He also claims to have the support of 600 local law enforcement officers. That statement is false.
Only 52 of the 180 patrol deputies voted to endorse him, and that was when three candidates were being considered. The other local associations automatically follow suit due to the “hometown rule” – which doesn’t allow other associations to go against the candidate supported by the parent association. For example, the Modesto Police Officers Association simply endorsed Jeff Dirkse because the Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association did.
Over half of Dirkse’s department doesn’t support him. The Stanislaus County Deputy Sheriffs Association supports Juan Alanis and is the largest organization within the Sheriffs Department. They have rules in place providing that unless there is at least a 20-percent gap in votes, they will not endorse a candidate. They have double-blind ballots so members can vote anonymously and not fear retribution. This is the truth on this law enforcement endorsement hoax. Fifty-two votes does not equal the endorsement of 600!
Mark Cardoza, Waterford
