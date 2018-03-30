Why would Gov. Brown want to turn California into a hideout for criminals?

California, The Golden State, is being tarnished by Gov. Jerry Brown right before our eyes, with this crazy bill making California a sanctuary state. To people who grew up here in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, it’s no longer the beautiful state. Some cities make California look more like a third-world country.
Criminals can roam the streets and not worry about getting locked up or deported because of this bill. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want those people committing crimes on the city streets of Modesto then protected by Brown’s crazy sanctuary state bill.
He wants California to be more like the wild west, were bandits would hold up a stagecoach, rob a bank, or a train then get sanctuary in a hideout. He allows the mayor to warn criminals that the posse is coming. If you believe Gov. Brown is right to make California a sanctuary state, don’t expect sympathy from people who are against the bill when a crime by one of these criminals ends up on your doorstep. God forbid, but it could happen!
Bob LaNinfa, Modesto
