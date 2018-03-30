The abominable President is bringing shame on our nation

Here we go again! Our esteemed leader Donald Trump did it again and somebody got fired. I wonder how many more will get the boot?
Trump is a disgrace. He has brought shame to this nation; he is the laughing stock of the world. He does not make America great. The obstinate Trump is going to bring the country down. What president has ever tweeted like that? Trump thinks he is so smart, but I could go one-on-one with him in the realm of history. I know more than he ever will. I pray that he does not get a second term. We don’t need a liar and a crook.
Irma Kaelemakule, Modesto
