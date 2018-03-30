I’ll put constituents first, unlike our current Congressman

Our nation has become hardened to the sound and fury of divisive partisan politics. Voters expect that the label of Republican or Democrat advertises exactly where a candidate stands on every issue in direct alliance with party bosses and their donors. Gone are the days of socially moderate Republicans and Blue Dog Democrats who put their constituents’ priorities first. It doesn’t have to be that way!
I am constantly reminded while walking precincts as a congressional candidate in California’s 10th District that listening to opposing viewpoints is a constructive means of staying out of partisan “political bubbles.” Hiding from public engagement, like our incumbent representative, is no way to respect or value the people you’ve been elected to represent.
Many know me as fiscally conservative based on my years serving on the Turlock City Council. I am a libertarian leaning Republican who believes in state’s rights over federal authoritarianism. Like our Founders, I value individual freedom and prefer limited government involvement in our private lives. I’ve enjoyed success in business and life because I can listen, learn and adapt.
To the residents of the 10th District: I will meet with and listen to you. I appreciate your vote for Congress and look forward to serving you faithfully!
Ted Howze, Candidate for Congress, 10th District
Comments