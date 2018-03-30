Denham helps Trump send deficit skyward; time to make it Harder for him

Does anyone remember a campaign promise to stop jobs from leaving the United States? Well it seems the Trump administration and Congress must have misplaced the memo – maybe in the same place the House Intelligence Committee misplaced its report on Russian interference in our election.
In just the last year companies, like GM, Boeing, United Technologies, Pfizer, GE, IBM, Merck, Honeywell and HP have been more than happy to except $17.5 billion in government contracts while at the same time sending in excess of 10,000 American jobs out of the country. Add the massive tax breaks they all received in their Christmas stockings – which they told the public that these would be used to “increase wages and bonuses.” The majority of these windfalls went to stock buybacks, dividends and to paying higher executive pay packages. The fiscal responsibility Republicans have preached for years is nowhere to be seen as the national debt skyrockets into orbit.
It’s time for change, and what better place to start than right here in the Central Valley. Our absentee congressman needs to go and Josh Harder is just the candidate to send him on his way.
James Nelson, Tracy
