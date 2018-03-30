Eggman has a plan to repay crushing student debt

Higher education is the foundation for teaching the young to become socially conscious. About 40 years ago, college tuition began to rise; it has now reached catastrophic levels for future generations. Those who complete higher education are trapped by levels of insidiously structured debt with few feasible options for repayment, furthering the higher-education debt crisis. Total student debt in America is an astronomical $1.3 trillion.
Central Valley farmer Michael Eggman understands the crushing consequences of student debt because he was the first in his family to graduate from college and now has two kids in college. Eggman knows that Pell Grants haven’t grown since the 1970s even as tuition has skyrocketed. He has a plan to fix it. Eggman also acknowledges that student debt is growing and alternative policies toward solving the crisis must be pursued because the cost of college is rising faster than inflation and middle class incomes.
Eggman supports allowing students to refinance their loans at more favorable rates, allow students to reorganize their debt under the protection of bankruptcy, allow students to pay reduce loan debt by working in high need communities, and tuition free community college.
Naramsen Goriel, Modesto
