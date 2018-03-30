Take better care of our water, or get ready for a Dust Bowl

After years of drought and farms in our valley having wells run dry, the issue of water availability and the health of our aquifers became urgent. With California being the only state in the union not to regulate our aquifers, it became apparent that we need to. However, representatives in our counties/state decided they could push those decisions to the future. No foresight; no wisdom.
Last year’s rainy seasons brought hope, but here we are again. Thousands of acres once used only for grazing or ground crops have been planted in orchards as far as the eye can see, landowners trying to plant while “the gettin’s good.” We need a moratorium on orchards.
Travel north, south or east of Turlock, Modesto, Oakdale, Escalon, etc. and see thousands of acres with hundreds of pumps, each capable of pulling 10,000 gallons of water a minute from shared aquifers. A Hughson agri-business, when watering all their plants, uses almost 2 million gallons a day; we can see the water table drop 10 feet. Every pump in the Valley needs meters. Regulate. When will our representatives do what’s needed in a timely manner, not just seeing tax revenue? Dust Bowl coming?
Barbara Swier, Hughson
