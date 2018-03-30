Cell phones more dangerous to our youth than assault weapons

e “A thought on guns: Let CDC study them” (Page 7A, March 27): Your editorial caught my attention, especially the line “Gun-related deaths now nearly equal deaths from traffic accidents.” So traffic accidents kill more people than guns? Let the CDC study them. In the space of eight months, I have had two vehicles totaled out from under me and sent to the hospital by drivers distracted by their mobile devices. While I want our youth to be safe and secure wherever they are – be it a school, church or movie theater – I have been in more danger from a cell phone than an assault weapon.
Ed Washington, Modesto
