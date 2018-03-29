It’s not Spring we celebrate, but Christ rising to offer salvation

It was bad enough when Easter week became “Spring week” or “Spring break” by the politically correct, but it was almost understandable when the five days off school were a week before or after or even two weeks away from Easter. However, the sickness that has become California was driven home this past weekend when I drove up the El Camino in Colma and saw a large “Special Event” sign advertising “Spring Egg Hunt.” How appropriate that I was on my way to attend a funeral.
Jim Sharp, Oakdale
