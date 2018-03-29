Letters to the Editor

It’s not Spring we celebrate, but Christ rising to offer salvation

March 29, 2018 05:32 PM

It was bad enough when Easter week became “Spring week” or “Spring break” by the politically correct, but it was almost understandable when the five days off school were a week before or after or even two weeks away from Easter. However, the sickness that has become California was driven home this past weekend when I drove up the El Camino in Colma and saw a large “Special Event” sign advertising “Spring Egg Hunt.” How appropriate that I was on my way to attend a funeral.

Jim Sharp, Oakdale

