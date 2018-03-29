As sheriffs, we know what the job takes. Jeff Dirkse best suited to doing it

As the current and former sheriffs of Stanislaus County, we know from personal experience what is required to lead the nearly 700 men and women who work at the Sheriff’s Department. In our judgment, is only one candidate is eminently qualified and best suited to become the next sheriff – Jeff Dirkse.
Jeff has earned our confidence and trust based on a lifetime of leadership and public service. He has excelled at every level – as a West Point cadet, an Army Ranger, a medal-winning National Guard commander in Iraq and as a patrol officer, sergeant, detective and now lieutenant at the Sheriff’s Department.
Jeff’s vision is consistent with the Sheriff’s Department mission – to protect and serve our community. He is decisive. He understands the responsibilities of law enforcement. And he treats people with respect. He has the skills, experience and temperament to successfully lead the department.
It was the honor of our professional careers to serve as your sheriff. We stand with more than 500 other local law enforcement professionals who believe Jeff Dirkse is absolutely the right choice to become Stanislaus County’s 22nd sheriff. We hope you will join us in electing him on June 5.
Adam Christianson, Stanislaus County Sheriff and Les Weidman, former Stanislaus County Sheriff
