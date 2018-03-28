Harder will bring a positive change and fight for valley citizens

I have lived in Newman for 27 years. I met lots of people from all walks of life. Some get up at 3 a.m. to commute to the Bay Area, some hit the country roads through thick fog to go to work. The only way they know to earn a decent wage! They are disappointed with those who are supposed to serve them: the politicians. “Politicians don’t care about me; so, why bother voting?” I have heard many say this; this attitude threatens democracy. Instead, we must:
• Vote and make friends and family aware we are powerful in numbers!
• Support new candidates who are young and owe nothing to corporations!
One such candidate is Josh Harder, a Turlock native and MJC professor. He is new to politics, but not to public service.
Never miss a local story.
He will fight for:
• Medicare for all because affordable health care is a right.
• More good jobs and affordable housing.
• Students so they can have more opportunities to succeed.
By contrast, the incumbent voted to kill affordable healthcare and did little to help students and workers. Josh is our hope for positive change. We must rally behind him on June 5th and November 6th.
Julian A. Bentayeb, Newman
Comments