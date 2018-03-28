March for our Lives was powerful and inspiring

The national March for Our Lives was a revelation. Children marching to protest gun violence was inspiring, compelling and a positive reflection of our young people coming together to make a statement on this singular issue. The sheer numbers marching was unbelievable. Making their presence felt was a very emotional message to everyone. All these kids want is to go to school and grow up in environment without gun violence. No one should have to go to school worrying about the consequences of gun violence.
The eloquence of the student speakers was beyond belief. Their emotion was raw. Every word punctuated their message. These kids are wise beyond their years. They have been forced to grow up and lead this movement forward. They will not be deterred. Its lead, follow or get out of the way. They have the will, the strength and emotion to make this country come to its senses about gun violence. The politicians and the NRA that oppose them are doomed to failure. This is the only the first salvo in this fight. Fifty years have passed since we marched to protest Vietnam and rally for civil rights. We can do this, support the kids.
Dennis Thomas, Modesto
