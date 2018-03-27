Where are the water storage projects we were promised?

Re “As water use creeps up, debate on conservation rules grows” (Front Page, March 16): It has come to my attention that the legislature and The State Water Resources Control Board are proposing to implement a set of rules that will enforce water conservation on all of us. No one can maintain that water conservation is not needed in a well-rounded water program, but it seems to me, that to have conservation of a resource, you first need to have something to conserve, What I would like to know is where are the dams and additional water storage that we were promised. The money was given, through a bond issue, and the legislature has the authority to implement the dams and water storage, so what is the holdup? How many droughts must we go through before something is done, and I don't mean just talk, I want to see something on the ground. I for one am tired of party politics that just can't seem to get us additional water. Perhaps it is time for a change in Sacramento.
Jim E. Smallwood, Modesto
Comments