How can religious and political leaders still stand with Trump?

I wonder if our political and religious leaders who defend or ignore the actions of a president who has no moral compass, can continue to do so without damaging the fabric of our nation? We are taught in schools, churches, sports and even secular law, that the sense of fair play, fidelity and forgiveness in personal and business relationships is essential for us to function as a civilized society. If the next or even present generation concludes that these values are obsolete or only apply to those without power or influence,what will become of our country?
James A. McKay, Oakdale
