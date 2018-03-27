Stop speeding on Scenic Drive

I hate to sound like a broken record; however, whenever I drive down Scenic Drive most any time of the day or night, I encounter people riding my rear bumper. Going toward downtown when we get to the split at Sonoma Avenue the car will pull to the right, if I stay in the left lane to turn left at Oakdale Rd or to the left if I pull to the right to continue on Scenic Dr to downtown. I am going, per my speedometer, 40 mph as indicated on all signs on Scenic Dr. Same in the opposite direction. As the car passes it exceeds that by at least 10 more mph. I often meet the same car at the Oakdale stoplight. Or, they speed through on their merry way at well over 40 mph. I know it is impossible to have motorcycle police on Scenic Dr. everyday; but it would sure be handy and keep my blood pressure down a few points. It is so annoying. "Stay off my bumper," I am going the speed limit and you are not. Probably preaching to the choir here, but wish there was something to stop this type of driving.
Nancy Howard, Modesto
