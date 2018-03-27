Donald Trump and Jerry Brown actually have something in common

Donald Trump and Jerry Brown have one thing in common, they love ancient technology. Jerry Brown wants to leave his legacy of a high speed rail system behind. Latest estimate for that monstrosity is $64 billion. If you believe that there is a bridge in Brooklyn for sale. The Donald is in love with walls and has delusions as to funding it. There maybe a cost "guesstimate" on the wall but it is no where near the actual number and not worth looking for. There are places where the president wants to build the wall where landowners do not want it. The legal battles for the government to seize that land will be huge but only a small add-on to the total. There are currently better alternatives to a wall in rural areas with light illegal traffic. The military has well developed cost effective drones that could patrol the border. They have the capability to identify people headed for the border long before they arrive. The advance knowledge would allow the border patrol to position a welcoming committee for the folks headed north. The politically correct term for areas patrolled by drones would be a virtual wall. We need politicians with cost effective solutions.
Bill Wood, Oakdale
