Harder is the best candidate to beat Denham

Re “Dems figure out exactly how to lose” (Letters, March 25): I have to agree with this recent letter. How hard can it be to defeat someone who no longer lives in California and has voted for legislation that hurts the people in the district he represents? Over the past few weeks several candidates have dropped out of the 10th District congressional race. I agree that we need to get behind the one candidate who will crush Denham the same way Conor Lamb did in Pennsylvania last week. Josh Harder is that candidate. He is a 5th generation valley resident who wants to do what is best for the people he represents. He has the ability to move center people left with his ideologies, and no other person running has nearly as much ground covered. He, his staff and several hundred volunteers are working every day in an effort to meet the constituents and get people out to vote. The primary election is scheduled for June 5th and mail-in ballots go out in early May. Let’s combine our efforts and get behind Harder, the best candidate for the job.
Alexis Zaragoza, Patterson
