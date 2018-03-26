Daniel Brown: The NRA agenda is rooted in fear, not freedom

The NRA uses freedom to support gun ownership. It is not freedom they sell, it is fear, fear of being gunned down in the street or at home. Freedom does not come from the muzzle of a gun. Fear is the enemy of freedom; it makes us cowardly.
Freedom comes from the moral courage to stand up to oppression, risking one’s life to overcome the fear and terror oppression spews. Martin Luther King Jr. did not carry a gun, he was killed by a gun, but his moral courage is stronger than that bullet and still echoes decades after the sound of the shot has been lost. Malala Yousafzai, gunned down in Pakistan by the Taliban, now has a world stage to voice her stand against oppression, while her attacker and his gun are forgotten. Nelson Mandela, locked in a cell in South Africa, was freer than anyone grasping an assault rifle in fear of unseen enemies.
Let us have the moral courage to stand against the NRA. Their members offer up the death of children to preserve the feel of assault weapons in their hands, masking their fear and lacking the courage to stand for life and freedom.
Daniel Brown, Modesto
