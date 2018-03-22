NRA calls gun ownership a ‘God-given’ right. But God might disagree

The National Rifle Association states that the Second Amendment is: “A God given right.” It is used in their advertising and for explanatory purposes to the non-believers.
God responds: “ I am quite upset that Wayne La Pierre and the 76 board members of the NRA would blaspheme my name, taking it in vain while utilizing it as a justification to sell arms and ammunition to the American people. Americans chose a democracy. The problems you have with the interpretation of the Second Amendment is your cross to bear. Leave me out of it!”
Brooks Judd, Turlock
