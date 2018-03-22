Death to drug dealers, but what about drug profiteers?

Re “Sessions urges federal prosecutors to seek death penalty against major drug dealers” (Online, March 21): I was so excited to read that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is instructing federal prosecutors to utilize the “Death penalty” for drug dealers. Finally, our government is doing something to combat the “opioid crisis” and those companies like Valiant, who have raised prices for some life-saving drugs, 4,000 percent. Thank you Mr. Attorney General for your effor ... oh wait a minute. You’re not going after “those” drug dealers. My bad.
Gary W. Kinard, Gustine
