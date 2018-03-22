Robert B. Cherenson: Since when does sanctuary, education ‘doom’ any refugee?

The Bee’s article regarding two Afghan refugee sisters, “Afghan refugees fight to attend Modesto school” (Front Page, March 20), describes their fight to attend the Language Institute program at Davis High. These young adult women live in Turlock and attend Pittman High School. They were denied admission because they are beyond the age range. Yet there is a description of an alternative program, Comeback Kids, to help hone their English skills.
Their advocates claim they deserve better than Comeback Kids. Congressional candidate Josh Harder is shocked by this injustice. Language Institute coordinator Lindsey Bird stated “We are dooming new members of our community to be under-educated and forcing them into dependence...”
I was insulted by this sense of entitlement. Rather than being thankful for admittance into the U.S., a quality high school education, and a sense of appreciation for access to Comeback Kids, there are complaints that these women deserve special treatment.
I know many immigrants that did not receive special treatment, and they have not been “doomed” to a life of dependency. Why doesn’t the Afghan community provide English competency to these women, rather than asking taxpayers to foot the bill?
Robert B. Cherenson, Denair
