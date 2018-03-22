We should tell state we’re NOT a sanctuary city or county

Re “California city wants no part of 'sanctuary state' laws” (Online, March 20): To all city council members as well as county board of supervisors, we need to follow Los Alamitos’ example. You all have sworn an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States as well as the California Constitution. Title 8 of federal code provides that no government entity may prohibit or restrict its officials from sending to, or receiving from, information from the U.S. immigration authorities regarding the citizenship or immigration status of and individual. SB 54 only has fairness for the undocumented, not for the citizen.
Uphold your oath and make Modesto as well as Stanislaus a non-sanctuary city and county.
Nora Buhler, Modesto
Comments