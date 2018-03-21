I served with Jeff in Iraq; he is dedicated, determined and ready to lead

I met Jeff Dirkse in January 2005 while serving in Iraq. He was my company commander and we conducted over 200 combat patrols together. I learned that Jeff was a West Point graduate and had been a platoon leader in the 75th Ranger Regiment. Jeff was the personification of both those organizations. He knew his job as an officer and did it very well.
I never saw Jeff lose control of a fight or any situation. Jeff can manage chaos.
Jeff always listened to my opinions, but made his own decisions. He could be demanding of standards, but personally maintained those standards. He always remained positive and determined, no matter the situation.
As a retired deputy sheriff, I enjoy speaking to Jeff about police work. It is obvious Jeff has focused all his talents on law enforcement. I am constantly impressed on how well read and up to date Jeff is. He has fresh ideas infused with common sense and tradition. More importantly, he has a plan to implement those ideas. It’s clear he has an intimate knowledge of his community and deep roots there. I can’t think of a better person to be your sheriff.
Frank Dillard, Valley, Wash.
