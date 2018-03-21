Alanis will change the Sheriff’s Office and Stanislaus county forever

Juan Alanis has focused his entire career on being elected Sheriff of Stanislaus County. It wasn’t a recent choice, it has been his goal since he became an Explorer at age 16.
I want a sheriff who has brought innovative and progressive programs to the department. Things like drones, canines to safely extract inmates, consulting with school architects on secure locks from inside a classroom and researching body cams for the department. We need a sheriff who has worked at the courthouse, the safety center, on patrol, SWAT and rescue; a sheriff who looks for ways to do his job better and who recognizes other’s for their valuable contributions to the department and the county’s citizens.
Before you follow a career politician’s endorsement, take the opportunity to talk to Juan Alanis. I guarantee you that once you talk to him you will vote Alanis for Stanislaus County Sheriff! Get the message out that Juan Alanis is the people’s choice and best candidate for sheriff.
The community of Stanislaus County will forever be changed to have Juan Alanis as our next sheriff.
Rebecca Harrington, Modesto
