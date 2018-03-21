Just how much has that car been drinking?

Your front-page article, “Arizona woman killed by self-driving Uber car” (March 20), states that “Autonomous vehicles don’t drive drunk….” This is patently not true. All gasoline contains at least 10 percent alcohol. That is 125 times greater than the 0.08 percent blood-alcohol level that defines drunk driving in humans. So autonomous automobiles are clearly drunk out of their minds. The only way to prevent your autonomous car from driving drunk is to demand the government remove alcohol from gasoline.
Lance Bernard, Turlock
