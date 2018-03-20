Instead of increasing minimum wage, why not put that money into trade schools?

I have a thought regarding advancing minimum wages for workers. How about instead of routinely adding dollars to wages, we add the dollar an hour increases to required trade school training and advanced-skills learning for many unskilled workers. This would be uplifting to people because they would be proud of themselves becoming valuable to employers who have jobs available but not enough skilled people to fill them.
It would potentially advance self-reliance for young workers and hopefully reduce reliance on others. Employers and employees would benefit from accumulation of funds for required self improvement. Companies are laying off workers to stay in business because of forced pay increases. Fewer workers, more automation and need for skilled people, use the saved money for training.
Ernie Seppi, Modesto
