Letters to the Editor

Instead of increasing minimum wage, why not put that money into trade schools?

March 20, 2018 05:16 PM

I have a thought regarding advancing minimum wages for workers. How about instead of routinely adding dollars to wages, we add the dollar an hour increases to required trade school training and advanced-skills learning for many unskilled workers. This would be uplifting to people because they would be proud of themselves becoming valuable to employers who have jobs available but not enough skilled people to fill them.

It would potentially advance self-reliance for young workers and hopefully reduce reliance on others. Employers and employees would benefit from accumulation of funds for required self improvement. Companies are laying off workers to stay in business because of forced pay increases. Fewer workers, more automation and need for skilled people, use the saved money for training.

Ernie Seppi, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jail death protesters burst into SLO County supervisors meeting

View More Video