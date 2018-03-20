President’s vehement protestations make him sound terribly guilty

As William Shakespeare would say of President Make-America-White-Again Trump, he “doth protest too much.” Trump’s repeated mantra, “No collusion, no collusion,” coupled with his attacks on the FBI and the Justice Department, and his listings of the “usual suspects” (Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Robert Mueller, etc.) who are conspiring against him, makes one wonder just what is he hiding?
As one enlightened Republican congressman suggested, if the President and his election team are innocent of collusion with the Russians, they should strongly support the various investigations whose evidence will certainly prove their innocence.
However, if someone’s objections are too excessive and repetitive they soon lose all credibility – he “doth protests too much.”
In the case of President Trump, he describes the investigation of possible Russian influence on the outcome of the election as a “witch hunt.” He also claims the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee found no evidence of collusion, when apparently the Republicans on the Committee didn’t look for evidence of collusion. They failed to interview people who might have presented such evidence.
Never miss a local story.
When President Trump acts like he has something to hide, maybe he really is hiding something. We need to let the investigations continue until we know the truth.
Michael A. Clarke, Salida
Comments