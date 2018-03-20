I gave Obama a chance, why won’t you do the same for Trump?

I did not vote for Barack Obama and saw the direction he was directing America. But because America voted him in, I wanted to give him a chance. America voted in Donald Trump but the Democrats and some of the representatives and all the liberal media will not give him a chance. A perfect example is The Modesto Bee. All of your articles are negative one way or another.
I have yet see one positive article. America, as did I, gave Obama a chance and look at his outcome – $20 trillion debt, healthcare that is imploding, DACA (was left like an IED in the middle of a road), the uranium deal, the Iran deal – what a mess – Benghazi four great men dead, race relationship like the ’70s, and the list goes on. So I say to you again, give him a chance as I did Obama.
Steven Casey, Manteca
Comments