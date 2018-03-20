Letters to the Editor

Bee’s defiance of Washington similar to states rights advocates of old south

March 20, 2018 05:04 PM

In Oct. 1957, I was stationed at Ft. Benning, Ga. President Eisenhower had just sent the 101st Airborne into Little Rock, Ark., to integrate the local schools. Your Thursday editorial, “Sessions, Trump won’t be able to bully California” (Page 6A, March 8), conveyed the Southern attitude of that time – “We know what is right. Washington can’t tell us what to do. We are morally on the high ground.”

The photo ops of Gov. Jerry Brown and Attorney General Xavier Becerra are much like Arkansas Gov. Orville Faubus. Deja vu all over again.

Dave Muller, Denair

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jail death protesters burst into SLO County supervisors meeting

View More Video