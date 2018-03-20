Bee’s defiance of Washington similar to states rights advocates of old south

In Oct. 1957, I was stationed at Ft. Benning, Ga. President Eisenhower had just sent the 101st Airborne into Little Rock, Ark., to integrate the local schools. Your Thursday editorial, “Sessions, Trump won’t be able to bully California” (Page 6A, March 8), conveyed the Southern attitude of that time – “We know what is right. Washington can’t tell us what to do. We are morally on the high ground.”
The photo ops of Gov. Jerry Brown and Attorney General Xavier Becerra are much like Arkansas Gov. Orville Faubus. Deja vu all over again.
Dave Muller, Denair
