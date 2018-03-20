Valley one of the most polluted places on Earth. What will candidates do about it?

Fresno, Visalia and Bakersfield are on the bulls’ eye. Every imaginable foul pollutant that can kill you or make you sick breeds here. Scientific instruments have gathered Chinese coal particles from 6,000 miles away in sequoia groves east of Fresno in the southern Sierra Nevada. China’s soot rises 20,000 feet and rides the jetstream to California.
On top of that, multi-billion-dollar agribusiness use countless unknown chemicals to increase production. Millions are exposed to our unique environment that converts pollutants into an evil trinity of poison – stagnant air, contaminated water and chemical build-up that creates this devil’s brew. The Central Valley, in spite of billions in marketable products, is among the 20 worst places to live in the country. Children are dying.
It’s time to ask aspiring candidates what they plan to do about shortened life expectancy, infant mortality and undiagnosed environmental hazards?
George Martinez, Newman
