Letters to the Editor

My daughter walked out, but was disciplined for doing it

March 20, 2018 04:56 PM

My 12-year-old daughter, who attends Ustach Middle School, participated in the National Walk Out last week. I was told by the school that all teachers agreed to place a balanced participation for the distressed students, and instead of a Walk Out they would have a moment of silence and provide resources for students that needed extra attention. Not only was that not the case, the school also disciplined her with a tardy notice for walking out.

I’d like a story to come out of this so that perhaps we can get the Sylvan School district to begin collaborating with students on this matter. Do we need a local incident for something to change here? Absolutely not. We want our students to be spoken to and included and made to feel safe.

Nicole Field, Modesto

