Teachers should be docked pay for the 17 minutes they didn’t teach

Within a week we had a nationwide student protest, a bridge collapse, and a 5-year-old walk away from school because of bullying. Protests have no place in a tax-paid place of learning. Were the teachers docked pay for those required 17 minutes of instruction? And does study hall count as required learning time? Only when it suits them!
Did the bridge collapse due to failure to properly inspect, as required by law? I know several California agencies that refused to do their job of properly inspecting equipment to keep school children safe; tax paid agencies designed to be pro-active, not reactive. No one interested until there’s a news story.
School staff are supporting protests to keep kids safe from shooters, but can’t protect a 5-year-old from bullying then could not account for her whereabouts.
Children are money generators, period! Don’t believe it? Then support vouchers and see who does the protesting. Let’s allow parents and children to have ownership over their education and maybe these problems will cease to exist.
“The further a society drifts form the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it,” said George Orwell.
Grace Joyce, Escalon
