Want to stop the killing, then stop voting for politicians with blood on their hands

Re “School safety bill wins strong OK in House” (Front Page, March 15): The bill would be much more effective if assault rifles were kept out of the hands of the general population. These killing machines have no legitimate reason to be sold to the public. The bill overlooks the fact there will always be mentally and emotionally unstable people slipping through the cracks who could be possible shooters.
One reason lawmakers like Paul Ryan and Jeff Denham are not supporting the ban on sales of the weapons is the massive amounts of blood money going into their political campaigns. Jeff Denham received $12,800 in the 2016 election cycle and Paul Ryan received up to $336,597 over the 18 years he has been in office. The NRA contributed $11.4 million to the Trump campaign in 2018.
These killing machines should only be in the hands of the military and law enforcement. To help make our schools safer, follow the money before your next vote. Politico is a good source of information for political contributions.
Thomas S. Tyler, Modesto
