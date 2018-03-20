If we’re not at ‘moral attention,’ we stand for nothing as Republicans

The recent furor over whether our president had sex with a porn star, or tried to bribe her into silence, makes me imagine that we are living in a horrible collective nightmare. However, I was encouraged to hear the speech by Republican Senator Jeff Flake, Ariz., to the National Press Club.
Jeff states, “The Republican Party has fled its principles. We have become strangers to ourselves. ... If (my) party does not return to ‘the notion of the common good,’ then, ‘my party’ might not deserve to lead.”
The senator concludes with a reference to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” in which the narrator reminds us, Republican or Democrat, of ourselves today: “After a period of trauma and disillusionment, Nick was waiting for the world to stand at moral attention forever, no longer interested in riotous excursions.”
Flake says that “we could all stand to be chastened for our part in” what has been happening today. He goes on to wish we might all stand at “moral attention,” at least for awhile, to restore our great nation. Being “at moral attention” is not easy. A good start might be to listen to Flake’s speech on YouTube.
Randall Huth, Turlock
