At I pretended to be athletic in Turlock’s Kettle Dash Run

I wish to compliment and thank the Turlock Salvation Army for providing an excellent racing event Saturday called the “Kettle Dash Run” – even though this was the first time in 20 years I had to settle for second place. Some 73-year-old whippersnapper (and a 69 year old) blew past me!
The event was brilliantly organized. Booths offered samples and information. The youngsters in the Sikh Community booth plied us with bananas and sliced oranges as well as Gatorade, water and energy bars. The Lancaster paint company offered delicious popcorn. Seriously, I would love to see more competitors from my generation out there at least pretending, as I do, to be athletes.
Ken Garst, Turlock
