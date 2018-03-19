In a field of dumb candidates, Trump could be the best

Idiocracy was a movie that came out in 2006. The premise was that since dumb people were outbreeding smart people, 500 years in the future only dumb people were left. The country was being run by celebrities. In this case a wrestler was president.
The movie is 488 years ahead of schedule. For the 2020 election I give you Donald Trump vs. Oprah Winfrey. Oh wait, George Clooney is rumored to challenge Oprah for the Democratic nomination. Maybe it’ll be Trump vs. a Winfrey-Clooney ticket! If so, the Republicans should counter with Trump-Toby Keith. I wish I was being satirical. I’m not.
I am thankful for Trump because he has replaced the thoroughly anti-business Obama. The Trump bump in the economy is real and virtually universally recognized in the financial industry. It started before he was installed as businesses large and small could look forward to less strangling over-regulation and a more favorable business attitude. I agree with Trump’s policies 80 percent of the time. I was concerned he didn’t have the temperament to be president. That fear has not been alleviated. I have exactly the same fear about Winfrey and Clooney. Feelings do not make for good policy.
Art Rossetti, Manteca
