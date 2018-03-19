Billie Taylor: Third time will be charmed for Michael Eggman

I am writing in support in support of Micheal Eggman for California Congressional District 10. After working with him on the last campaign, I was truly impressed by his dedication, integrity and sincerity. He worked very hard and was well received by the people and genuinely liked them. He was informed on the issues and had ideas on how to solve them. He deserves to run again. After two hard-fought campaigns, he needed time to make a decision to run again, unlike the new candidates. A 3.4 percent loss was not a loss in my book.
Billie Taylor, Modesto
