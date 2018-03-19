Addie Brinkley: Eggman most likely to beat Denham

Michael Eggman is not only the most qualified candidate for Congress, but he’s also the most likely to win. As a small businessman, he understands the struggles of running a small business and making ends meet. As a farmer, he understands the desperate need for water solutions here in the Central Valley. As a father and parent, he understands the value of education and the need to make education more affordable. As a concerned community member, he understands why we need immigration reform and help for the Dreamers.
Eggman doesn’t live a millionaire’s lifestyle in Washington. He lives like us in our community. Also, he’s been tested and has the experience to win this time around. He’s the strongest candidate to beat Jeff Denham, so he has my vote.
Addie Brinkley, Modesto
