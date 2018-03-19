Jill Adler: Arts are important, and our budget should reflect that

California has a stake in the arts! As members of the National League of American Pen Women, Inc., Modesto Branch, we support and contribute to the arts globally, right here from the Central Valley. We also support the National Endowment for the Arts, which funds and supports the opportunity for all Americans to participate in the arts.
The proposed Fiscal Year 2018 budget calls for elimination of the NEA, among other cultural agencies like the National Endowment for the Humanities.
NEA grants serve communities from coast to coast, especially underserved populations such as people with disabilities, in institutions and veterans. As Pablo Picasso pointed out: “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.”
Rep. Jeff Denham, Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris: fight to keep funding the NEA, NPR, PBS and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Never miss a local story.
Jill Adler, Vice President, National League of American Pen Women Inc, Modesto Chapter
Comments