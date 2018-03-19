Letters to the Editor

Don’t let Supreme Court take away our right to speak with one voice

March 19, 2018 03:15 PM

Re “Gutting unions will be a blow to middle class” (Page A7, Feb. 27): Millions of workers across the country and here in California are anxiously waiting the Supreme Court decision on Janus v. AFSCME, which takes away people’s freedom to come together and build strong unions. As corporations continue to build power and pour ever more money into politics, the ruling elite has found legal challenges to reduce the political strength of working people.

The Janus decision will silence the voices of workers, make it harder for regular folks to have a collective voice and continue to create significant income disparity. This continues attacks on the middle class and economic mobility of all people. While Janus will be another hit on regular folks, workers will continue to do what they have done for decades – mobilize, organize and try to make sure everyone still has a shot at the American dream.

Vishnu Subramanium, Modesto

