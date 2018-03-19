Letters to the Editor

Ryan Schambers: Alanis relates to everyday people, not just his backers

March 19, 2018 03:11 PM

Our county is in a crisis. We have a huge staffing issue for sheriff deputies and need the right sheriff to get it done. I have spoken with both Jeff Dirkse and Juan Alanis and followed their campaigns closely. I noticed that Juan is more accessible and seems to relate a lot better to the average Joe or Jane, while Dirkse relates more to his close friends and military background. Juan plans on creating a citizens’ police review organization to deal with abuse and other issues, which will address our concerns.

I heard Dirkse speak on March 15 in front of the California Republican Assembly, and it was clear that he was not as open-minded to ideas from citizens. It seems he jumps to conclusions as to why someone may have been denied a CCW permit or to new ideas to keep our schools safe.

We need a sheriff that will listen to everyday people, not just his endorsers. Juan has picked up popularity at a rapid rate, and now has more likes on Facebook than Dirkse. He has genuine grassroots support, a great personality and my vote!

Ryan Schambers, Modesto

