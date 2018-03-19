Josh Harder: Give these young refugees a chance to realize American Dream

I am writing as a teacher at Modesto Junior College, a Turlock resident concerned about students’ access to education, and a candidate running for Congress because I believe people in the Central Valley deserve a legitimate shot at the American Dream. I write to express my concern about the rejection of two young sisters – Morsal and Nargis Amini – in attending school.
Community leaders and the Language Institute informed me that Morsal and Nargis were denied entry to an education program that transitions them into everyday American life. I am shocked by this injustice and disappointed.
Obtaining an education is the foundation of the American Dream. The ramifications for other refugees and immigrants is frightening, especially as someone who deals with young immigrants and students in my classes. Immigrants are the economic and social fabric of our community in the Central Valley, with one of the highest immigrant populations in the United States, and we must recognize and accommodate the diversity that comes with that.
Morsal and Nargis faced enough hurdles as refugees. Now that they are here, shouldn’t our community welcome and assist with two young sisters in pursuing the American Dream?
Never miss a local story.
Josh Harder, Candidate for Congress, CD10, Modesto
Comments