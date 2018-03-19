Dave Kerst: What’s a crumb to Pelosi is real money to me

There are few political leaders more out of touch with working people than today’s Democratic Party leadership. Take Nancy Pelosi, who is one of the wealthiest members of Congress, worth about $100 million.
As word spread that more than 3 million Americans would get bonuses or increased 401(k) benefits due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by the GOP Congress and signed by President Trump, Pelosi branded the money “crumbs.” Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, called it “chump change.” Every Democrat in Congress voted against the cuts.
As someone who has worked all my life, I resent Democrats looking down their noses and calling $1,000 bonuses “crumbs.” For many Americans, $1,000 will pay for a major car repair bill, or five or six weeks of groceries. Beyond that, about 435 companies have announced pay raises or other benefits.
Apple announced $2,500 stock bonuses for employees, $30 billion in new capital expenditures and that 20,000 new employees will be hired. The Phoenix-based Arizona Public Service has requested a $119 million in bill reductions for customers. This isn’t “crumbs,” and I thank Rep. Jeff Denham for supporting the tax cuts.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
