Tom Fulks: California must target trucks to clean up the air

For decades, Central Valley communities have been promised first-in-line status when it comes to emission reduction strategies. So why, then, with $423 million in unexpected funding coming to the state from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust settlement, does the California Air Resources Board ignore proven, available and cost-effective technologies that could maximize clean air benefits for the Central Valley?
As-is, ARB plans to purchase a small fleet of all-electric school and transit buses. This strategy will do the least to reduce emissions for the Central Valley because it ignores the largest source of emissions in California – heavy-duty trucks – as well as more cost-effective technology options.
A better bet for the Central Valley? Using California’s settlement funds to repower trucks and equipment with the latest clean diesel technology would do the most to maximize emission reductions immediately.
Tom Fulks, Diesel Technology Forum
