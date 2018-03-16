Why does ICE ignore the criminals, but pick on the weakest?

Donald Trump said that if he became elected he was going to get rid of all the immigrants and illegals that were criminals, but this is not the case. ICE is deporting people with families, veterans and with green cards; people who risked their lives for this country, mothers with cancer treatments and mothers who are taking care of disabled kids. Yet, ICE is letting the real criminals and felons roam free.
I have a relative with a green card who has committed felonies and is a criminal and has been getting assistance from the government for almost 30 years. What’s wrong with this picture? In my opinion, as a proud veteran, hard-working people with clean records, veterans and mothers should be legalized; all the felons with criminal records should be deported.
Manuel Lopez, Turlock
