The costs of losing Seneca cannery will be enormous

The Bee published a brief article (“Seneca Foods to close its Modesto plant,” Front Page, Feb. 17) on the shutting down of Modesto’s Seneca fruit cannery. This is very bad and sudden news to the 265 full-time and 2,165 seasonal workers who depended on this business.
Seneca’s parent corporation has promised some transitional benefits to certain workers, but that has yet to be spelled out. Medical, retirement and other benefits will be gone forever. This will impact state and local governments to the tune of millions of dollars. Stanislaus County cannot afford this when medical care, social services, unemployment, training, welfare, etc., will be impacted.
I was laid off when Tri-Valley Growers canneries went bust in 2000. I was left without any medical benefits; it hurt me and hundreds of others a lot. An action plan must be formulated quickly. Services need to be offered to mitigate impacts. Federal and state laws involving the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Acts must be completed quickly. This law will trigger some state and local actions almost immediately.
In a time when our national economy is doing well, these laid off workers will not share in this prosperity.
Daniel Marsh, Modesto
