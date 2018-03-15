Seeing young people walk to end violence gave me hope for the future

On March 14, powerful voices of students rang out against assault weapons getting into the hands of unstable persons. Voices of young people rang out against the twisted rhetoric that tries to rationalize the deadly menace to society by using the fear of an imaginary tyrannical government who might confiscate guns.
It reminded me of the antiwar movement in the ’60s that drove a president out of the oval office and forced his successor to end an unjustifiable war that needlessly took hundreds of thousands of lives.
Despite the threats of retaliation by some repressive schools, courageous people stood up for common sense and respect for humanity.
The voices of our future leaders including David Hogg and many others assured me that America will not surrender to an ideology of violence; that time will purge the hate and fear of this current regime; that we will overcome the forces of darkness that have held the world in its grip for millennia; and that America will again become the beacon of freedom our founding forefathers intended.
J. Jason Gale, Riverbank
