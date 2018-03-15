Letters to the Editor

He’s not just the Republican president, he’s president of all Americans

March 15, 2018 01:12 PM

Re “What you need to know about Trump’s visit” (Front Page, March 13): The first paragraph starts of “Donald Trump embarks on his first presidential visit” and the second paragraph starts of with “The Republican chief executive.” The framers of our Constitution would roll over in their graves by the flagrant abuse by your newspaper of its First Amendment position. My words to get to my point is you have a duty and you failed. President Trump is president of all of us. As our president you have a duty to respect the office and you failed.

Richard A. McCullough, Modesto

