The most exciting and noble Olympians I’ve ever seen are being ignored

What is wrong here? We watched the Olympics in South Korea on regular a TV channel. We even had the ability to watch it in reruns.
Then came the amazing athletes in the Paralympics in South Korea, and you had to hunt for NBCSN (if you’re lucky enough to have it).
I have never seen such incredible athletes. Many are veterans who lost limbs in Afghanistan, some from birth, others from accidents. What these people do is actually more exciting to view than the regular Olympics. No matter what country they’re from, the concern they show to people each other is remarkable – outstanding sportsmanship.
So, why are the people with disabilities – at the Olympics, competing for the U.S. – not on regular TV channels so all can see? Why is there no report during the news? Why is there nothing in the newspaper about all the medals the U.S. has won? Against our men’s sled hockey team, other countries can’t even get 1 point. These remarkable people are the best athletes you will ever see. Shame on the media!
Holly Fielder, Waterford
